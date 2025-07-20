Revitalizing the Yamuna: A New Urban River Management Plan
The Yamuna River in Delhi is set to undergo revitalization with the launch of the Urban River Management Plan. This initiative, part of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, involves collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs and the Delhi government to ensure effective, science-based action.
The National Mission for Clean Ganga has launched an Urban River Management Plan (URMP) to rejuvenate the Yamuna River in Delhi, aiming for ecological restoration and cleaner waterways.
Launched in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs and the Delhi government, this initiative seeks to employ a science-driven approach for effective river management.
NMCG Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital emphasized the importance of a dynamic plan that incorporates scientific understanding and risk-based assessments, urging strong stakeholder participation for successful execution.
