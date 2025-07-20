Revitalizing the Yamuna: A New Urban River Management Plan

The National Mission for Clean Ganga has launched an Urban River Management Plan (URMP) to rejuvenate the Yamuna River in Delhi, aiming for ecological restoration and cleaner waterways.

Launched in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs and the Delhi government, this initiative seeks to employ a science-driven approach for effective river management.

NMCG Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital emphasized the importance of a dynamic plan that incorporates scientific understanding and risk-based assessments, urging strong stakeholder participation for successful execution.