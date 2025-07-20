Mysterious Demise: Leopard Carcass Found in Sohagi Barwa

In a concerning discovery, the carcass of a 13-year-old female leopard was found in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary, according to a forest official.

Divisional Forest Officer Niranjan Surve reported that villagers came upon the leopard's body near the Basoli forest in the Madhwali range last Saturday, leading to an immediate response from the department.

The leopard's cause of death remains unknown until results from a post-mortem are released, after which the body will be managed following the National Tiger Conservation Authority's protocols.