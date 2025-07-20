Left Menu

Mysterious Demise: Leopard Carcass Found in Sohagi Barwa

A 13-year-old female leopard's carcass was discovered in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary. Villagers alerted officials, and a post-mortem will determine the cause of death. The disposal will follow National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerning discovery, the carcass of a 13-year-old female leopard was found in Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary, according to a forest official.

Divisional Forest Officer Niranjan Surve reported that villagers came upon the leopard's body near the Basoli forest in the Madhwali range last Saturday, leading to an immediate response from the department.

The leopard's cause of death remains unknown until results from a post-mortem are released, after which the body will be managed following the National Tiger Conservation Authority's protocols.

