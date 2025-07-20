Leopard Attack Ignites Fear in Mewatpur Village

A dramatic encounter unfolded on Sunday in Mewatpur village as a 50-year-old woman, Jagdei, was attacked by a leopard while engaged in fieldwork, local police confirmed.

The incident prompted an urgent response from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where authorities, led by Deputy Director Manish Singh, deployed forest staff to the site.

This latest wildlife confrontation has intensified local concerns, following a fatal tiger attack in June, emphasizing the encroaching dangers posed by wildlife to rural communities in the region.