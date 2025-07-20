Left Menu

Leopard Attack Ignites Fear in Mewatpur Village

A leopard attacked a 50-year-old woman named Jagdei in Mewatpur village while she was working in a sugarcane field. She sustained serious injuries during the struggle. The incident, coupled with previous wildlife encounters in the area, has heightened fear among the local residents.

  • India

A dramatic encounter unfolded on Sunday in Mewatpur village as a 50-year-old woman, Jagdei, was attacked by a leopard while engaged in fieldwork, local police confirmed.

The incident prompted an urgent response from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where authorities, led by Deputy Director Manish Singh, deployed forest staff to the site.

This latest wildlife confrontation has intensified local concerns, following a fatal tiger attack in June, emphasizing the encroaching dangers posed by wildlife to rural communities in the region.

