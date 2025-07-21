Left Menu

India's Forest Lands: Unfolding the Decade of Diversion

Over 1.73 lakh hectares of forest land in India were approved for diversion from 2014 to 2024, primarily for mining and hydropower projects, according to the environment ministry. Mining and quarrying led the list with over 40,000 hectares, followed by hydropower and irrigation purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:51 IST
More than 1.73 lakh hectares of India's forest land have been sanctioned for non-forestry projects from 2014 to 2024, disclosed the environment ministry this Monday. The mining and hydropower sectors are the leading players in forest land diversion.

In Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh announced that a total of 1,73,984.3 hectares of forest land were approved for non-forestry purposes under the amended Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, renamed as Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam. Mining and quarrying activities accounted for over 40,000 hectares of this diversion.

The rapid-clearance procedures have sparked concerns, following revelations that such diversions have increased by over 150% in recent years, primarily for linear infrastructure and industrial projects. The defence sector, road construction, and power transmission projects also contributed significantly to this trend.

