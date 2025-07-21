Left Menu

Vietnam on High Alert as Typhoon Wipha Approaches

Vietnam is preparing for Typhoon Wipha, with emergency alerts in coastal provinces and flight cancellations. The typhoon threatens to bring severe weather, including heavy winds and floods, to northern mountainous regions and urban areas. Precautionary measures include evacuations and securing infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:47 IST
Vietnam on High Alert as Typhoon Wipha Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam is under emergency alert as Typhoon Wipha approaches its coast. Authorities have cancelled flights and placed coastal provinces on high alert ahead of the storm expected to hit early Tuesday.

Powerful winds and heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in the mountainous north, while urban centers face potential flooding threats. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered all vessels back to shore and called for evacuations in high-risk areas.

Typhoon Wipha follows a deadly impact in the Philippines and has already influenced Vietnam's local transportation and tourism sectors. Weather experts attribute the increasing strength of such storms to global warming, emphasizing the need for enhanced preparedness.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025