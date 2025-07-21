Vietnam on High Alert as Typhoon Wipha Approaches

Vietnam is under emergency alert as Typhoon Wipha approaches its coast. Authorities have cancelled flights and placed coastal provinces on high alert ahead of the storm expected to hit early Tuesday.

Powerful winds and heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in the mountainous north, while urban centers face potential flooding threats. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered all vessels back to shore and called for evacuations in high-risk areas.

Typhoon Wipha follows a deadly impact in the Philippines and has already influenced Vietnam's local transportation and tourism sectors. Weather experts attribute the increasing strength of such storms to global warming, emphasizing the need for enhanced preparedness.