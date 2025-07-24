Left Menu

Greece Deploys Giant Salvage Vessel to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping

Greece is deploying a salvage vessel, Giant, to the Red Sea in response to attacks on Greek-operated ships by Yemen's Houthi militants. The vessel is set to assist in maritime accidents and protect shipping interests, following the sinking of two Greek cargo ships, Magic Seas and Eternity C.

Greece has taken decisive action to enhance the safety of maritime operations in the Red Sea, deploying a salvage vessel following recent Houthi militant attacks on Greek-operated vessels. The assault led to the sinking of two cargo ships, Magic Seas and Eternity C, highlighting the urgent need for reinforced maritime security measures.

The salvage vessel, aptly named Giant and provided by the Hellenic Association of Tugboat Owners, will be on duty in the volatile region. Equipped with superior capabilities, the vessel aims to support and shield Greek-owned ships and seafarers from further threats posed by Iran-aligned forces. Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias emphasized its vital role in maintaining secure shipping lanes.

The Greek crew members aboard Magic Seas were rescued promptly, whereas the Eternity C crew faced a harrowing ordeal. Despite ten being successfully rescued, five are presumed dead, and others remain captive under the Houthis, according to maritime security reports. The high-powered, multi-functional Giant is expected to prevent further such tragedies, filling gaps left by other naval missions in the area.

