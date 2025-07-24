Progress on Central Vista: The Future of India's Administrative Hub

The Common Central Secretariat's first three buildings are approaching completion, set to finish by September according to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. This milestone marks a significant step in the government's Central Vista redevelopment project.

Part of an ambitious plan, the project will eventually construct ten buildings to accommodate various ministry offices. Currently, three more buildings are under construction, expected to be completed by next year, while others are slated for future completion.

Transforming century-old structures, the North and South Blocks on Raisina Hills will become the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum, a state-of-the-art cultural hub. This marks a key transition in the redevelopment, following the completion of the new Parliament building and other major projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)