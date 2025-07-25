IHCL Expands with New Gateway Hotel in Pune
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced a new 180-key hotel in Pune, under the Gateway brand, as part of a greenfield mixed-use development. The expansion aligns with IHCL's strategy to grow in urban clusters, according to Executive Vice President Suma Venkatesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has unveiled plans for a new 180-key hotel in Pune, under the Gateway brand. This initiative is part of a greenfield mixed-use development project.
The move signals IHCL's commitment to enhancing its presence in high-growth urban areas, stated Suma Venkatesh, the company's Executive Vice President for Real Estate and Development.
The signing of the Gateway Bibvewadi Pune is a strategic decision by IHCL to expand its footprint, catering to increasing demand in bustling urban markets.
Advertisement