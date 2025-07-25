Left Menu

IHCL Expands with New Gateway Hotel in Pune

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced a new 180-key hotel in Pune, under the Gateway brand, as part of a greenfield mixed-use development. The expansion aligns with IHCL's strategy to grow in urban clusters, according to Executive Vice President Suma Venkatesh.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has unveiled plans for a new 180-key hotel in Pune, under the Gateway brand. This initiative is part of a greenfield mixed-use development project.

The move signals IHCL's commitment to enhancing its presence in high-growth urban areas, stated Suma Venkatesh, the company's Executive Vice President for Real Estate and Development.

The signing of the Gateway Bibvewadi Pune is a strategic decision by IHCL to expand its footprint, catering to increasing demand in bustling urban markets.

