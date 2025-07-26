Left Menu

Greece Battles Blazing Infernos Amid Intense Heatwave

Greece faces severe wildfires near Athens and across its terrain, exacerbated by a third harsh heatwave this summer. Villages are being evacuated as the fires threaten homes and industries. Firefighters, aided by aircraft, are combating the flames amid record temperatures and strong winds, highlighting the increasing impact of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:09 IST
Greece Battles Blazing Infernos Amid Intense Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters in Greece are engaged in an intense battle against wildfires near Athens and throughout various regions as the Mediterranean nation grapples with its third heatwave of the season. These fires have compelled authorities to evacuate several villages and settlements due to the looming threat posed by the flames.

In Drosopigi, a village 25 km north of Athens, ominous clouds of smoke blanket the area, where factories store flammable materials. Helicopters are deploying water while 65 firefighters, along with 26 vehicles and two aircraft, are on the ground fighting the fires that have already consumed two houses.

The island of Evia has enlisted 115 firefighters and 24 vehicles to combat fires, with assistance from aerial support, although strong winds hinder efforts. Evacuations are ongoing in regions such as Kythera and Messinia, as the relentless heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius, transforms Greece and its Mediterranean neighbors into a 'wildfire hotspot' requiring urgent climate-adaptive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025