Greece Battles Blazing Infernos Amid Intense Heatwave

Firefighters in Greece are engaged in an intense battle against wildfires near Athens and throughout various regions as the Mediterranean nation grapples with its third heatwave of the season. These fires have compelled authorities to evacuate several villages and settlements due to the looming threat posed by the flames.

In Drosopigi, a village 25 km north of Athens, ominous clouds of smoke blanket the area, where factories store flammable materials. Helicopters are deploying water while 65 firefighters, along with 26 vehicles and two aircraft, are on the ground fighting the fires that have already consumed two houses.

The island of Evia has enlisted 115 firefighters and 24 vehicles to combat fires, with assistance from aerial support, although strong winds hinder efforts. Evacuations are ongoing in regions such as Kythera and Messinia, as the relentless heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius, transforms Greece and its Mediterranean neighbors into a 'wildfire hotspot' requiring urgent climate-adaptive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)