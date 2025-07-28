Torrential Rains in Northern China: A Shift in Climate Patterns

The deluge impacting northern China, notably in Beijing and surrounding provinces, has intensified fears of natural disasters such as landslides and flooding. Authorities have responded by relocating over 4,000 residents as torrential rains continue to batter the northwestern suburbs of Miyun in Beijing.

Record-breaking precipitation in arid northern China is attributed by some scientists to climate change. This weather pattern, affected by the East Asian monsoon, is disrupting the region and inflicting damage on the world's second-largest economy.

Xiwanzi Village in Shicheng Town, located near the Miyun Reservoir, witnessed severe flooding leading to the relocation of villagers to a temporary shelter. Meanwhile, in nearby Shanxi province, emergency services are engaged in ongoing rescue operations amid raging floodwaters.

