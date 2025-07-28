Left Menu

India's Compensatory Afforestation Efforts: Progress and Challenges Unveiled

Between 2019 and 2024, India achieved 85% of its compensatory afforestation target with significant variance in fund utilisation across states. While some states fully met their targets, others lagged. The National CAMPA approved Rs 38,516 crore for afforestation efforts, of which only 67.5% was utilised. Operational challenges persist, impacting the programme's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:20 IST
India's Compensatory Afforestation Efforts: Progress and Challenges Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has made considerable progress in compensatory afforestation, achieving 85% of its target between 2019 and 2024, a report by the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee reveals. However, fund utilisation under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) shows significant disparity among states.

Gujarat, Chandigarh, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh successfully met their targets, while other states fell short. Madhya Pradesh, in particular, surpassed its afforestation goal. Conversely, some states like Meghalaya and Kerala achieved less than 40% of their targets, underscoring operational gaps.

The report identifies critical issues such as delays in fund allocation and weak monitoring of plantation success rates. Though Rs 38,516 crore was approved for CAMPA between 2019 and 2024, only 67.5% of these funds were utilised, highlighting inefficiencies that undermine afforestation objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025