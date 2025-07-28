India's Compensatory Afforestation Efforts: Progress and Challenges Unveiled

India has made considerable progress in compensatory afforestation, achieving 85% of its target between 2019 and 2024, a report by the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee reveals. However, fund utilisation under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) shows significant disparity among states.

Gujarat, Chandigarh, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh successfully met their targets, while other states fell short. Madhya Pradesh, in particular, surpassed its afforestation goal. Conversely, some states like Meghalaya and Kerala achieved less than 40% of their targets, underscoring operational gaps.

The report identifies critical issues such as delays in fund allocation and weak monitoring of plantation success rates. Though Rs 38,516 crore was approved for CAMPA between 2019 and 2024, only 67.5% of these funds were utilised, highlighting inefficiencies that undermine afforestation objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)