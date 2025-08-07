Left Menu

IFC Anchors USD 150 Million in H-DREAM for Green Affordable Housing

IFC has invested up to USD 150 million in the H-DREAM Fund, managed by HDFC Capital, to boost affordable, green housing. The fund aims to raise USD 1 billion and create 25,000 housing units, focusing on sustainability. This initiative supports India's urban development and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In an effort to advance sustainable urban development, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has committed up to USD 150 million as an anchor investment in the H-DREAM Fund. This fund, promoted by HDFC Capital, is set to expand green and affordable housing with a target corpus of USD 1 billion.

HDFC Capital, the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, will oversee the fund. Positioned as one of the first private credit funds worldwide to emphasize green and affordable housing, the H-DREAM Fund aims to produce 25,000 housing units by leveraging innovative financing strategies aligned with global sustainability standards.

IFC's involvement is expected to mobilize up to USD 850 million from institutional investors. The initiative not only addresses urban housing needs but also positions India on the path to sustainable growth, supported by a commitment from domestic and global financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

