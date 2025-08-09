Left Menu

Brigade Cherry Blossom Set to Blossom Bengaluru's Realty Market

Brigade Enterprises Ltd anticipates over Rs 225 crore from residential plot sales in their new Bengaluru project. The 'Brigade Cherry Blossom' comprises 338 housing plots across 20 acres, part of a joint venture. Established in 1986, the company is a prominent real estate player in South India.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd aims to generate more than Rs 225 crore in revenue from its latest residential project in Bengaluru.

The company has officially launched 'Brigade Cherry Blossom' in Malur, East Bengaluru, as part of a joint venture that features 338 housing plots.

This significant development spans 20 acres and 11 guntas with a total development area of 4.51 lakh sq ft. Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, notes that Malur is a burgeoning residential area, and this project exemplifies their dedication to delivering quality and sustainable real estate solutions. Founded in 1986, Brigade Group stands as a leading real estate firm, known for its diversified portfolio across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors in South India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

