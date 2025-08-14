Leopard's Midnight Encounter: Boy Survives Attack in Prakasam District

A frightening encounter unfolded in Prakasam district as a three-year-old boy sustained minor injuries from a leopard attack, confirmed by a forest official on Thursday.

Markapur Division Forest Range Officer Hari informed that the leopard infiltrated the boy's home via an unlocked door, seizing him by the neck. The incident occurred late Wednesday night, causing panic in the village.

Locals quickly mobilized, forcing the leopard to abandon the child on the village's outskirts before it retreated into the forest. This event underscores recurring wildlife challenges faced by residents living in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve's core area.

(With inputs from agencies.)