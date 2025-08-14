Left Menu

Leopard's Midnight Encounter: Boy Survives Attack in Prakasam District

A three-year-old boy in Prakasam district narrowly escaped serious injury after being dragged by a leopard on Wednesday night. The animal entered his home through an unlocked door and left him when villagers intervened. The incident highlights frequent wildlife encounters in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve sanctuary area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:10 IST
A frightening encounter unfolded in Prakasam district as a three-year-old boy sustained minor injuries from a leopard attack, confirmed by a forest official on Thursday.

Markapur Division Forest Range Officer Hari informed that the leopard infiltrated the boy's home via an unlocked door, seizing him by the neck. The incident occurred late Wednesday night, causing panic in the village.

Locals quickly mobilized, forcing the leopard to abandon the child on the village's outskirts before it retreated into the forest. This event underscores recurring wildlife challenges faced by residents living in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve's core area.

