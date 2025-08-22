Tensions Escalate in Donetsk: Ukrainian Attack Claims Lives

In a recent escalation of conflict, Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed governor of occupied Donetsk, has reported fatalities and injuries following a missile and drone attack in Yenakiyeve. The assault, occurring during rush hour, allegedly killed two and injured 21.

Pushilin shared these details on the Telegram messaging app, noting significant damage to residential buildings in both Yenakiyeve and the nearby Horlivka city. The attack highlights the ongoing volatility in the Donetsk region, part of the four areas Russia annexed in 2022 after its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite these claims, there has been no official response from Ukraine, and the information remains unverified by external sources such as Reuters. The complex geopolitical situation persists as tensions continue in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)