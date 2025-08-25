Rajasthan Schools Close Amid Torrential Rains

In light of severe rainfall predicted to persist in parts of Rajasthan, the state government has opted to close schools in Jaipur and other districts as a safety measure.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued an 'orange alert' for extreme rainfall in districts like Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur for Monday, with a 'yellow alert' for about twelve more.

The downpour has already disrupted daily life, prompting the deployment of army and disaster response teams, as several regions have reported flood-like conditions, prompting evacuations to safer zones.

