Gaurs Group Bets Big on Yamuna Expressway with Rs 1,400 Crore Housing Project

Gaurs Group, a prominent real estate firm in the Delhi-NCR region, announced its plans to invest Rs 1,400 crore in a high-end housing project along the Yamuna Expressway. The company has acquired a 12-acre land parcel in Sector 22-D, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, for this significant development.

The company expressed optimism about the location's potential, especially with the upcoming airport boosting regional growth. 'Yamuna Expressway is the city of the future, and we are proud to be shaping it,' said Manoj Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director of Gaurs Group.

The Group has a strong track record, having developed a 150-acre township nearby and over 65 million square feet in total, involving 75,000 delivered units. Besides real estate, Gaurs Group has diversified into education, sports, and solar energy sectors, reflecting its broad strategic interests.

