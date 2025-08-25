Building Collapse in Delhi Injures Two

A residential building in Delhi's Uttam Nagar partially collapsed on Monday, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The Delhi Fire Services reported that the incident was quickly followed by an emergency response.

The victims, identified as Preeti, 45, and Subhash, 35, sustained injuries from the collapse of the building's third floor. They were promptly transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

An official noted that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse. The call alerting authorities to the incident was received at 7:42 am, after which emergency services were dispatched.

