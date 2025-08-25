Left Menu

Building Collapse in Delhi Injures Two

A section of a residential building in Delhi's Uttam Nagar collapsed on Monday, injuring two individuals, Preeti and Subhash. Both victims were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment. Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the cause of the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:20 IST
Building Collapse in Delhi Injures Two
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A residential building in Delhi's Uttam Nagar partially collapsed on Monday, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The Delhi Fire Services reported that the incident was quickly followed by an emergency response.

The victims, identified as Preeti, 45, and Subhash, 35, sustained injuries from the collapse of the building's third floor. They were promptly transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

An official noted that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse. The call alerting authorities to the incident was received at 7:42 am, after which emergency services were dispatched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
2
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India
3
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
4
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025