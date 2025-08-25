Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Torrential Rains Trigger Havoc and Devastation

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused widespread destruction with houses damaged, roads closed, and essential services disrupted. The districts of Kangra, Mandi, and Chamba are severely affected. The state has faced flash floods, landslides, and excessive rainfall, leading to significant losses and suspension of key activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Torrential Rains Trigger Havoc and Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in widespread destruction, affecting numerous districts. In the past 24 hours, severe downpours led to extensive damage to homes and the closure of around 795 roads, including two national highways, according to state authorities.

Essential services have been significantly disrupted, with 956 power transformers and 517 water supply schemes affected. In response to the crisis, district administrations have taken precautionary measures, closing educational institutions across Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kullu districts.

The situation remains dire with landslides and flood-like conditions causing havoc, especially in the Kangra district. Rescue operations have been ongoing, with agencies working to aid those stranded, and further heavy rainfall alerts issued for the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
2
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India
3
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
4
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025