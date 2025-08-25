Himachal Pradesh: Torrential Rains Trigger Havoc and Devastation
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused widespread destruction with houses damaged, roads closed, and essential services disrupted. The districts of Kangra, Mandi, and Chamba are severely affected. The state has faced flash floods, landslides, and excessive rainfall, leading to significant losses and suspension of key activities.
- Country:
- India
Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in widespread destruction, affecting numerous districts. In the past 24 hours, severe downpours led to extensive damage to homes and the closure of around 795 roads, including two national highways, according to state authorities.
Essential services have been significantly disrupted, with 956 power transformers and 517 water supply schemes affected. In response to the crisis, district administrations have taken precautionary measures, closing educational institutions across Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kullu districts.
The situation remains dire with landslides and flood-like conditions causing havoc, especially in the Kangra district. Rescue operations have been ongoing, with agencies working to aid those stranded, and further heavy rainfall alerts issued for the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
