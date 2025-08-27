Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

Jammu and Kashmir experienced unprecedented rainfall, with Udhampur and Jammu recording historic levels. The heavy rains triggered landslides and floods, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure. Over 5,000 people have been evacuated, and essential services disrupted. Rescue operations are ongoing as rains slightly subside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Record-breaking rainfall hit Jammu and Kashmir, with Udhampur and Jammu witnessing historic downpours. The relentless rains caused landslides and widespread flooding, devastating the region.

Tragically, a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resulted in 32 fatalities, and additional rain-related incidents claimed four lives in Jammu's Doda district.

With rescue operations underway, officials evacuated over 5,000 residents from flooded areas as disrupted essential services compound the crisis. Although rainfall intensity decreased on Wednesday, the Jammu division remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

