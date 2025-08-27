Left Menu

Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

With upstream water releases, Sangam city faces flood risks as Ganga and Yamuna rivers approach danger levels. Relief shelters are operational for displaced people. Experts blame recurrent flooding on excessive dam releases and flawed development models, highlighting historical flooding instances and underscoring human impacts on nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:56 IST
Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sangam city is once again on high flood alert as upstream water releases coupled with cloudbursts and landslides push the Ganga and Yamuna rivers dangerously close to the 84.73-metre mark.

As of 4 pm Wednesday, the Yamuna was at 83.98 metres in Naini, while the Ganga's levels were in critical range in Phaphamau, Chhatnag, and Bakshi Dam. Authorities have opened five relief shelters housing 1,200 people, with more planned.

Experts like retired professor Heramb Chaturvedi criticize the frequent flooding, attributing it to excessive water releases and unsuitable development models for India, highlighting the significant impact of human activities on the environment.

TRENDING

1
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
2
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India
3
Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.

Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic scho...

 Global
4
EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025