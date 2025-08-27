Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

Sangam city is once again on high flood alert as upstream water releases coupled with cloudbursts and landslides push the Ganga and Yamuna rivers dangerously close to the 84.73-metre mark.

As of 4 pm Wednesday, the Yamuna was at 83.98 metres in Naini, while the Ganga's levels were in critical range in Phaphamau, Chhatnag, and Bakshi Dam. Authorities have opened five relief shelters housing 1,200 people, with more planned.

Experts like retired professor Heramb Chaturvedi criticize the frequent flooding, attributing it to excessive water releases and unsuitable development models for India, highlighting the significant impact of human activities on the environment.