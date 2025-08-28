Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

In the ongoing battle to control the invasive Burmese python population in Florida's Everglades, authorities have turned to an unexpected ally: robotic rabbits. These high-tech bunnies, designed to resemble their real counterparts, serve as lures to draw snakes out of hiding.

The introduction of these robotic creatures is the latest tactic by the South Florida Water Management District to protect native species from pythons, which have contributed to a significant decline in small mammal and bird populations.

With a price tag of $4,000 each, these solar-powered decoys are part of a larger experimental effort that reflects both the complexity and urgency of managing the Everglades' ecosystem.

