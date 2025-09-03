Left Menu

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Torrential rains have unleashed landslides and flash floods across Himachal Pradesh, claiming five lives and blocking over 1,300 roads, including national highways. Authorities have issued weather alerts and closed educational institutions. Disaster response teams continue rescuing the affected, while floods and landslides have severely disrupted transport and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:14 IST
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods that have claimed five lives and blocked over 1,300 roads, including several national highways, officials reported.

An orange alert warns of further heavy rain in isolated areas, prompting closures of educational institutions across affected districts. Disaster response teams are actively engaged in rescue operations amid blocked transport routes.

The severe weather has also obstructed pilgrimage routes and disrupted power and water supply schemes. Since the monsoon onset, the region has faced substantial infrastructural damage, with losses estimated at Rs 3,523 crore as per data.

TRENDING

1
Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

 India
2
Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in B...

 Global
3
Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pressures

Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pres...

 Global
4
Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025