Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods that have claimed five lives and blocked over 1,300 roads, including several national highways, officials reported.

An orange alert warns of further heavy rain in isolated areas, prompting closures of educational institutions across affected districts. Disaster response teams are actively engaged in rescue operations amid blocked transport routes.

The severe weather has also obstructed pilgrimage routes and disrupted power and water supply schemes. Since the monsoon onset, the region has faced substantial infrastructural damage, with losses estimated at Rs 3,523 crore as per data.