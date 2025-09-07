Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

Punjab is grappling with severe infrastructure damage after one of the worst floods in decades. Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh took stock of the situation on Saturday, focusing on damage to roads, bridges, and public buildings.

During a meeting in Chandigarh, Singh evaluated the extent of damage and discussed the immediate need for funds to undertake urgent repairs. He emphasized swift action, particularly in rural areas, to restore transportation connectivity and facilitate relief operations.

Singh highlighted the possibility of constructing causeways, pipes, or box culverts to effectively handle water drainage in areas where roads have been washed away. His call for dedicated and honest efforts from the department's staff comes as part of a broader attempt to mitigate the fallout from intensive rains that intensified flooding challenges in Punjab.

