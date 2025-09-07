Left Menu

Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh reviewed flood damage to infrastructure, emphasizing immediate repairs, especially in rural areas. He stressed the importance of rebuilding connectivity quickly for relief operations and suggested infrastructure adaptations. The floods, worsened by rains in neighboring regions, are among the worst Punjab has experienced in decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:28 IST
Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is grappling with severe infrastructure damage after one of the worst floods in decades. Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh took stock of the situation on Saturday, focusing on damage to roads, bridges, and public buildings.

During a meeting in Chandigarh, Singh evaluated the extent of damage and discussed the immediate need for funds to undertake urgent repairs. He emphasized swift action, particularly in rural areas, to restore transportation connectivity and facilitate relief operations.

Singh highlighted the possibility of constructing causeways, pipes, or box culverts to effectively handle water drainage in areas where roads have been washed away. His call for dedicated and honest efforts from the department's staff comes as part of a broader attempt to mitigate the fallout from intensive rains that intensified flooding challenges in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

 Canada
2
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

 Global
3
Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

 Nigeria
4
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025