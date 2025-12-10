India's Digital Leap: Starlink and SpaceX Set to Revolutionize Rural Connectivity

In a significant push towards bridging the digital divide in India, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia engaged in discussions with Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX. The meeting focused on expanding satellite-based internet access across India, with an emphasis on enhancing connectivity in remote and rural regions.

Minister Scindia expressed confidence that satellite connectivity would be pivotal in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally empowered nation. Posting on social media, he highlighted the role of satellite technology in ensuring internet access for citizens in hard-to-reach areas, thereby accelerating overall development.

Starlink, the satellite internet initiative spearheaded by Elon Musk, has already made notable strides in India. The venture has signed a Letter of Intent with Maharashtra, marking the state's pioneering partnership to bring satellite internet to underserved areas. Collaborations with Indian telecom giants, Jio and Airtel, are also underway to promote satellite services, effectively addressing previous industry opposition and setting a transformative course for nationwide digital access.

(With inputs from agencies.)