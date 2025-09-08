Baldeo Purushartha Joins HUDCO Board as Government Nominee Director

Baldeo Purushartha, an IAS officer, has been appointed as a government nominee director on the board of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), as disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The board approved Purushartha's appointment, who is the Joint Secretary in the Infrastructure Policy and Planning Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, with immediate effect.

Known for his extensive service in various governmental roles, Purushartha is from the 2002 batch of the Punjab IAS cadre and is currently serving in the Union Ministry of Finance.