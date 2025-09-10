Anticipated Hurricane Surge: Tropical Storms to Spike in Late September

Forecasters from Colorado State University are predicting a surge in tropical storms during the latter half of September, marking a shift in an otherwise sluggish hurricane season. Since June, only six tropical systems have been named, including Hurricane Erin, falling short of the projected 16.

The subdued activity has been attributed to atmospheric conditions, such as a high-pressure system over the Azores and high-altitude troughs, introducing subtropical dry air into the tropical Atlantic. Additionally, weaker tropical waves from Africa have further reduced cyclone development.

However, these inhibiting weather patterns are expected to weaken by mid-September, potentially increasing Atlantic activity before the season concludes on November 30. While European forecasters predict strong vertical wind shear to persist in the coming days, conditions are likely to become more conducive for cyclone formation soon.