Northeast India Rocked by Earthquake and Aftershocks

A series of earthquakes, beginning with a magnitude 5.8 quake, hit Northeast India, affecting West Bengal and Assam. The seismic activity caused injuries and property damage, particularly in Assam. However, no fatalities were reported. Prime Minister Modi reviewed the situation, promising support, while the Assam government established emergency helplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:28 IST
The northeastern region of India was jolted on Sunday evening as a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of the area, including West Bengal and Assam. The main earthquake was succeeded by three aftershocks within 90 minutes, injuring at least two individuals and damaging numerous houses in Assam.

The initial tremor occurred at 4.41 pm, with subsequent quakes of 3.1, 2.9, and 2.7 magnitudes recorded over the next several hours. Sonitpur in Assam was the epicenter of the third quake, while the others impacted the neighboring district of Udalguri, according to reports. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported injuries to two girls in Udalguri due to a hostel ceiling collapse and damage to various structures across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to the region, contacted Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess the situation, offering federal aid and support. The Assam government established helplines for affected residents as disaster management teams continued to evaluate the damage. Despite the tremors' reach into Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of West Bengal, no fatalities or severe structural damage were reported.

