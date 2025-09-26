Andhra Pradesh Braces for Bay of Bengal Depression: Authorities Prepare for Heavy Rain and Storms

As a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal approaches, Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister V Anitha has directed officials to maintain full preparedness. Essential measures include setting up control rooms, installing warning systems, and readying the National and State Disaster Response Forces along with police and fire services.

Anitha has urged preventive actions in districts prone to heavy rain and flooding. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns that the depression may make landfall on the south Odisha–north Andhra coast by Saturday morning, bringing extremely heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea, and the public is urged to stay clear of overflowing canals and precarious shelters. The IMD forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rain in the region through early October, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph in affected areas.

