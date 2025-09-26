Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Bay of Bengal Depression: Authorities Prepare for Heavy Rain and Storms

Andhra Pradesh prepares as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal threatens heavy rains and storms. Authorities have established control rooms, issued public advisories, and mobilized disaster response forces. Fishermen are warned against sea activities, while civilians are urged to avoid risky areas and seek safe shelter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Bay of Bengal Depression: Authorities Prepare for Heavy Rain and Storms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal approaches, Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister V Anitha has directed officials to maintain full preparedness. Essential measures include setting up control rooms, installing warning systems, and readying the National and State Disaster Response Forces along with police and fire services.

Anitha has urged preventive actions in districts prone to heavy rain and flooding. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns that the depression may make landfall on the south Odisha–north Andhra coast by Saturday morning, bringing extremely heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea, and the public is urged to stay clear of overflowing canals and precarious shelters. The IMD forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rain in the region through early October, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

 India
2
EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

 Belgium
3
NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

 India
4
Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integration

Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025