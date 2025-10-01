Leopard Finally Caged: Relief in Cheeral

A leopard that had instilled fear among residents of Cheeral in Kerala was finally captured in a forest department cage, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The capture occurred after officials strategically placed four cages across different locations to trap the predator, which had been targeting domestic animals for months.

Plans are underway to transport the leopard to an animal care center, though locals remain concerned about the presence of wild animals in their area due to the dense undergrowth in nearby estates.