Leopard Finally Caged: Relief in Cheeral

A leopard causing fear among residents of Cheeral, Kerala, was trapped in a forest department cage. The leopard had killed domestic animals for months. Authorities set four cages to capture it. The animal will soon move to a care center. Villagers still face issues with wild animals due to dense vegetation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard that had instilled fear among residents of Cheeral in Kerala was finally captured in a forest department cage, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The capture occurred after officials strategically placed four cages across different locations to trap the predator, which had been targeting domestic animals for months.

Plans are underway to transport the leopard to an animal care center, though locals remain concerned about the presence of wild animals in their area due to the dense undergrowth in nearby estates.

