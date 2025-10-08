Tragic Accidents in Jharkhand Highlight Road Safety Concerns

In a series of unfortunate incidents in Jharkhand, two individuals lost their lives and several others were injured in separate road accidents on Wednesday, officials reported.

A 28-year-old man named Babloo Soni from Chhattisgarh died in Garhwa district after his motorcycle collided with a truck on NH-343 around 7.30 am. He was traveling from Garhwa to Ambikapur when the accident occurred. Authorities have confiscated both vehicles involved.

Meanwhile, in Gumla district, a couple and their toddler child experienced a vehicle mishap near Kansir. While being transported for medical treatment, Kalawati Devi died following delays associated with ambulance availability. In Simdega district, a collision between two trucks injured both drivers and co-drivers, necessitating immediate hospital care.