Jharkhand High Court Stays Government's Order Canceling JPSC Exams

The Jharkhand High Court has intervened in a significant decision affecting the state's administrative landscape. The court has stayed the Jharkhand government's order that canceled the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and the subsequent appointments, as revealed by Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav.

Yadav acknowledged the court's decision and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to uncover any irregularities in the examination process. "Govt too will accept the decision of the Court; we all accept it," he noted, encouraging affected students to seek justice through the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the petitioners' legal representatives, including Amritansh Vats and Kumar Harsh, challenged the government's cancellation decision. They argued that fundamental principles of natural justice were disregarded. The court's order includes a directive for the government to respond within 15 days, as Justice Deepak Roshan heard various petitions from newly appointed officers seeking relief.