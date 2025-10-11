Kochi Water Metro: A Model of Innovation Garnering Global Attention
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the global interest in replicating Kochi's innovative Water Metro. Inaugurated in 2023, the Water Metro has increased its ridership to nearly half a crore. It connects Kochi's islands to the city, easing traffic and enhancing infrastructure.
The Kochi Water Metro, a pioneering project in Kerala, is attracting international attention, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. He announced two new terminal inaugurations at Mattancherry and Willingdon Island.
Built at a cost of Rs 38 crore, these developments have been essential in boosting the city's infrastructure. In just two years, the Water Metro's ridership has skyrocketed to nearly half a crore, serving both daily commuters and tourists.
Vijayan emphasized the Water Metro's role in reducing vehicular congestion and strengthening Kochi's reputation as Kerala's commercial capital. With 12 operational stations, the project also respects heritage and environmental conservation.
