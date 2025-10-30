Central Vista Redevelopment: New CCS Buildings in Netaji Nagar

The Indian government has launched a significant redevelopment project involving critical ministries. The offices of commerce, textiles, heavy industries, steel, coal, and mines will shift to a new location in Netaji Nagar. This relocation is a step toward constructing two new buildings under the Common Central Secretariat (CCS).

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has issued an office memorandum confirming the move. This move precedes the tender by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to build new CCS buildings where Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan currently stand.

Part of the broader Central Vista redevelopment project, these plans include more than just the CCS. It encompasses new construction for a Parliament building and an office for the Prime Minister among others, aiming to centralize and modernize government premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)