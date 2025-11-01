Red-Necked Wallaby's Mysterious Demise at SVZP

A tragic incident unfolded at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) as a male red-necked wallaby, a recent addition to the zoo, succumbed to an illness despite intensive medical intervention.

The wallaby, found unwell Thursday morning, received immediate veterinary care, including around-the-clock monitoring. However, its condition rapidly deteriorated by night, and emergency procedures like CPR failed to revive it, SVZP officials reported.

A post-mortem examination by Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University confirmed toxoplasmosis as the cause of death. The remaining female wallaby and other new arrivals are reportedly in good health but remain under close observation due to ongoing rainy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)