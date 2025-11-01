Left Menu

Red-Necked Wallaby's Mysterious Demise at SVZP

A male red-necked wallaby at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park succumbed to toxoplasmosis, an infection caused by the Toxoplasma gondii parasite. Despite prompt medical intervention, the wallaby's condition worsened, leading to its death. The zoo emphasizes its commitment to animal health amidst adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:23 IST
Red-Necked Wallaby's Mysterious Demise at SVZP
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) as a male red-necked wallaby, a recent addition to the zoo, succumbed to an illness despite intensive medical intervention.

The wallaby, found unwell Thursday morning, received immediate veterinary care, including around-the-clock monitoring. However, its condition rapidly deteriorated by night, and emergency procedures like CPR failed to revive it, SVZP officials reported.

A post-mortem examination by Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University confirmed toxoplasmosis as the cause of death. The remaining female wallaby and other new arrivals are reportedly in good health but remain under close observation due to ongoing rainy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025