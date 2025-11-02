ISRO's Ambitious Countdown: Seven Missions Set for Launch
ISRO has ambitious plans to launch seven space missions by March 2026, including its first uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan programme. Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the missions align with Prime Minister Modi's vision for ISRO, which includes 50 rocket launches over five years.
ISRO has unveiled an ambitious target to execute seven space missions before March 2026, among them its inaugural uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan programme, as stated by Chairman V Narayanan on Sunday.
The Bengaluru-based space agency has scheduled three uncrewed missions prior to the manned one, with the initial launch, dubbed 'G1 Mission', slated for the end of the current financial year, Narayanan remarked.
Addressing reporters post the successful launch of communication satellite CMS-03 via an LVM3-M05 rocket, Narayanan noted seven missions are planned to precede March 2026, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for ISRO to achieve 50 launches in five years.
