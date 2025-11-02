Left Menu

ISRO's Ambitious Countdown: Seven Missions Set for Launch

ISRO has ambitious plans to launch seven space missions by March 2026, including its first uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan programme. Chairman V Narayanan confirmed the missions align with Prime Minister Modi's vision for ISRO, which includes 50 rocket launches over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:25 IST
ISRO's Ambitious Countdown: Seven Missions Set for Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO has unveiled an ambitious target to execute seven space missions before March 2026, among them its inaugural uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan programme, as stated by Chairman V Narayanan on Sunday.

The Bengaluru-based space agency has scheduled three uncrewed missions prior to the manned one, with the initial launch, dubbed 'G1 Mission', slated for the end of the current financial year, Narayanan remarked.

Addressing reporters post the successful launch of communication satellite CMS-03 via an LVM3-M05 rocket, Narayanan noted seven missions are planned to precede March 2026, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for ISRO to achieve 50 launches in five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025