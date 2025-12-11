Prime Minister Modi's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties in the Middle East and Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant four-day diplomatic tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman starting December 15, aiming to fortify ties and explore collaborative avenues.

His visit to Jordan coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, providing a platform to deepen engagement and discuss regional issues.

The tour culminates in Oman, where Modi aims to review and strengthen diverse bilateral interests, as India and the Sultanate mark seven decades of diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)