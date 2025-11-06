Oil Contamination Blamed for Mass Fish Deaths in Surajkund Pond

A recent analysis has revealed that oil contamination and severe oxygen depletion were the primary reasons behind the mass fish deaths last month in Surajkund pond. The troubling findings have sparked a call for action among local environmental groups.

Conducted by Narayan Laboratory in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority area, the water sample analysis identified alarmingly high levels of oil and organic pollution in the pond following Diwali and Chhath festivals. The tests were initiated by the Heritage Foundation after residents noticed a sudden die-off of fish.

Experts report that the oil, ghee, and other ritual offerings created a film on the pond's surface, severely restricting oxygen transfer, which led to the demise of the aquatic life. Sahil Mahfuz from Deen Dayal Upadhyay University emphasized the need for authorities to impose stringent regulations on waste disposal into public water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)