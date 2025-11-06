Left Menu

Deep-Sea Mining: Unveiling the Consequences Beneath the Waves

A study highlights the significant impact of deep-sea mining on marine ecosystems, particularly affecting tiny organisms at the core of oceanic food webs. This disruption could cascade through the food chain, impacting fisheries and larger marine life. Alternative metal sources and further research are urged to mitigate harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Deep-sea mining, the extraction of minerals from the ocean floor, could profoundly impact marine ecosystems, a new study reveals. Researchers warn that disrupting the tiny animals at the foundation of the marine food web could have far-reaching consequences, affecting everything from zooplankton to commercial fish species like tuna.

The study, conducted by the University of Hawaii, focused on the mid-water impacts of releasing mining waste back into the ocean. This waste, containing dirt and sediment particles similar in size to natural food particles, could trick crucial zooplankton into consuming 'junk food,' thereby disrupting the entire food chain.

As nations explore deep-sea mining to meet the rising demand for critical minerals used in technology and military applications, scientists stress the need for further investigation. They recommend alternative sources of metals, such as recycling, to avert potential ecological disasters and ensure the sustainability of ocean ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

