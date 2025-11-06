Deep-Sea Mining: Unveiling the Consequences Beneath the Waves

Deep-sea mining, the extraction of minerals from the ocean floor, could profoundly impact marine ecosystems, a new study reveals. Researchers warn that disrupting the tiny animals at the foundation of the marine food web could have far-reaching consequences, affecting everything from zooplankton to commercial fish species like tuna.

The study, conducted by the University of Hawaii, focused on the mid-water impacts of releasing mining waste back into the ocean. This waste, containing dirt and sediment particles similar in size to natural food particles, could trick crucial zooplankton into consuming 'junk food,' thereby disrupting the entire food chain.

As nations explore deep-sea mining to meet the rising demand for critical minerals used in technology and military applications, scientists stress the need for further investigation. They recommend alternative sources of metals, such as recycling, to avert potential ecological disasters and ensure the sustainability of ocean ecosystems.

