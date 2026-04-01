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Tiger Woods Steps Back to Prioritize Health Amid DUI Case

Tiger Woods announced his decision to step back from public life to focus on his health following a DUI incident in Florida. Woods, a prominent golfing figure, has pleaded not guilty and seeks treatment. His absence will be noted during the upcoming Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 08:12 IST
Tiger Woods Steps Back to Prioritize Health Amid DUI Case
Tiger Woods

Golf legend Tiger Woods has announced he will step back from public activities to focus on his health management, after facing DUI charges following a car crash in Florida. The incident occurred last week when Woods' vehicle rolled over near his home.

Following his arrest, Woods pleaded not guilty, and a trial with a jury has been requested. Details from the probable-cause affidavit reveal Woods was distracted by his cell phone and had taken prescription medication before the crash. Despite not appearing in court personally until trial, Woods is taking time off to seek recovery and improve his wellbeing.

Woods' decision means he will miss the upcoming Masters Tournament, one of golf's first major events of the year at Augusta National. The club expressed support for Woods, affirming that while he won't be physically present, his influence in golf remains significant.

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