Left Menu

Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

Despite a global tech selloff, China and Hong Kong stocks posted modest weekly gains. While the CSI300 and Hang Seng both declined slightly on Friday, they rose around 1% this week. Foreign investors increased positions in Chinese equities, while China's STAR50 tech index remained stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:57 IST
Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong stocks ended the week with slight gains despite Friday's declines. The blue-chip CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%, while the Hang Seng dipped 0.9%. However, both the CSI300 and Hang Seng Index recorded a rise of around 1% this week.

Amidst a global technology stock selloff, notably in the U.S. and other parts of Asia bracing for significant weekly declines, Chinese markets showed resilience. According to UBS analysts, foreign institutional investors have increased their positions in Chinese equities, lowering underweight positions marginally in the third quarter.

This shift has propelled top global investors' Chinese equity holdings to their highest level since early 2023. Meanwhile, the tech-focused STAR50 Index in China remained steady. The U.S. is also negotiating with China over shipbuilding dominance, impacting the semiconductor and tech shares landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Political Pendulum: Steadfast or Shifting?

Karnataka's Political Pendulum: Steadfast or Shifting?

 India
2
Kranti Goud Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh After World Cup Victory

Kranti Goud Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh After World Cup Victory

 India
3
Bellingham and Foden Return for Crucial England Qualifiers

Bellingham and Foden Return for Crucial England Qualifiers

 United Kingdom
4
Congress belittled sons of Bihar like Jagjivan Ram and Sitaram Kesri, alleges Narendra Modi at poll rally in Bhabhua.

Congress belittled sons of Bihar like Jagjivan Ram and Sitaram Kesri, allege...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025