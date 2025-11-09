Left Menu

Firefighters battle 1,000-hectare blaze in New Zealand's Tongariro Park

New Zealand firefighters have resumed battling an out-of-control wildfire in a national park in New Zealand's central North Island, which is now estimated to cover over 1,000 hectares (3.9 square miles), Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on Sunday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 09-11-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 02:37 IST
Firefighters battle 1,000-hectare blaze in New Zealand's Tongariro Park
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand firefighters have resumed battling an out-of-control wildfire in a national park in New Zealand's central North Island, which is now estimated to cover over 1,000 hectares (3.9 square miles), Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on Sunday. Firefighters began battling the fire in Tongariro National Park, a popular hiking spot, on Saturday afternoon and around 40 hikers had to be airlifted to safety. However, firefighting efforts were suspended overnight for safety reasons.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Assistant Commander Nick West said in a statement the fire had grown overnight. There are no reports of structures being damaged or more people being evacuated. West said an aerial reconnaissance on Sunday will confirm the extent of the fire. Depending on what it shows, it is expected to take a full day of operations to bring the fire under control, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ will have six fire trucks and five tankers on the ground, supported by six helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motor racing-Piastri says he can still be champion despite Sao Paulo setbacks

Motor racing-Piastri says he can still be champion despite Sao Paulo setback...

 Global
2
Shots fired in Chicago at immigration officers, Trump administration says

Shots fired in Chicago at immigration officers, Trump administration says

 Global
3
Motor racing-Colapinto draws Argentines to Brazil regardless of results

Motor racing-Colapinto draws Argentines to Brazil regardless of results

 Global
4
Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labour reforms

Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labour reforms

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025