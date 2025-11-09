Firefighters battle 1,000-hectare blaze in New Zealand's Tongariro Park

New Zealand firefighters have resumed battling an out-of-control wildfire in a national park in New Zealand's central North Island, which is now estimated to cover over 1,000 hectares (3.9 square miles), Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on Sunday. Firefighters began battling the fire in Tongariro National Park, a popular hiking spot, on Saturday afternoon and around 40 hikers had to be airlifted to safety. However, firefighting efforts were suspended overnight for safety reasons.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Assistant Commander Nick West said in a statement the fire had grown overnight. There are no reports of structures being damaged or more people being evacuated. West said an aerial reconnaissance on Sunday will confirm the extent of the fire. Depending on what it shows, it is expected to take a full day of operations to bring the fire under control, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ will have six fire trucks and five tankers on the ground, supported by six helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft, the statement said.

