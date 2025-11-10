Explosion Near Red Fort Sparks Emergency Response
An explosion occurred near Red Fort, leading to a swift response by Delhi Fire Services. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene following a report of the blast near La Qila Metro Station. Several nearby vehicles were impacted, and authorities have cordoned off the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
An explosion occurred near Red Fort on Monday evening, triggering an emergency response from authorities. According to officials, the blast took place near La Qila Metro Station, prompting the deployment of five fire tenders.
The immediate vicinity was affected, with several nearby cars sustaining damage. The Delhi Fire Services received the alert and promptly arrived at the scene to address the situation.
The area surrounding the explosion has been cordoned off by officials as they await further details on the incident's cause and impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Casualties Reported
Red Fort Metro Station Blast: Chaos in the Capital
High alert in Maharashtra after blast in car parked near Delhi Red Fort metro station: Police.
Deadly Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Panic Amid High Alert
Eight dead in blast near Red Fort, 24 persons injured: Officials.