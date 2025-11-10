Explosion Near Red Fort Sparks Emergency Response

An explosion occurred near Red Fort on Monday evening, triggering an emergency response from authorities. According to officials, the blast took place near La Qila Metro Station, prompting the deployment of five fire tenders.

The immediate vicinity was affected, with several nearby cars sustaining damage. The Delhi Fire Services received the alert and promptly arrived at the scene to address the situation.

The area surrounding the explosion has been cordoned off by officials as they await further details on the incident's cause and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)