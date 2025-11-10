Left Menu

Explosion Near Red Fort Sparks Emergency Response

An explosion occurred near Red Fort, leading to a swift response by Delhi Fire Services. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene following a report of the blast near La Qila Metro Station. Several nearby vehicles were impacted, and authorities have cordoned off the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:20 IST
Explosion Near Red Fort Sparks Emergency Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion occurred near Red Fort on Monday evening, triggering an emergency response from authorities. According to officials, the blast took place near La Qila Metro Station, prompting the deployment of five fire tenders.

The immediate vicinity was affected, with several nearby cars sustaining damage. The Delhi Fire Services received the alert and promptly arrived at the scene to address the situation.

The area surrounding the explosion has been cordoned off by officials as they await further details on the incident's cause and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mainz Fans' Shocking Attack on Police Officer

Mainz Fans' Shocking Attack on Police Officer

 Germany
2
Wall Street Surges on Shutdown Resolution Hopes

Wall Street Surges on Shutdown Resolution Hopes

 Global
3
Punjab Police Thwart Gangster Plot with Arrests

Punjab Police Thwart Gangster Plot with Arrests

 India
4
Supreme Court Reviews MP High Court's District Judge Appointment Ruling

Supreme Court Reviews MP High Court's District Judge Appointment Ruling

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025