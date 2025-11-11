Delhi's Fight Against Pollution Intensifies: Strict Measures Under GRAP

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has instructed state and Union territory authorities in the Delhi-NCR region to submit detailed action-taken reports focusing on their air pollution control initiatives. This directive was part of a high-level review meeting on Delhi's worsening air pollution, marking the fourth review this season.

In the meeting, Yadav highlighted the importance of coordinated and continual initiatives, such as curbing stubble burning and road dust, alongside ensuring better waste management practices. Measures like installing online continuous emission monitoring systems for industries and implementing intelligent traffic management systems were discussed as critical actions.

Further, the Centre has invoked Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan, which introduces stringent restrictions like banning non-essential construction work and limiting vehicle use as part of efforts to tackle the severe air quality issues exacerbated by current weather conditions.

