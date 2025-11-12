Left Menu

Unearthing Prehistoric Treasures: The Murgon Fossil Finds

The Murgon site in Queensland, Australia, unveils significant prehistoric fossils, including the oldest crocodilian eggshells, providing insights into extinct species and ancient ecosystems. This discovery highlights the evolution of mekosuchines and their adaptation to changing environments over 55 million years.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Southeast Queensland's Murgon, a tiny town on Wakka Wakka Country, is gaining international recognition as one of the world's most significant fossil sites. Located approximately 250 kilometers from Brisbane, it has become a treasure trove for palaeontologists over the decades.

Recent studies, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, reveal the oldest crocodilian eggshells discovered in Australia at Murgon. These findings, belonging to the extinct mekosuchines, offer crucial insights into their evolutionary journey and the forest-lined wetlands they once inhabited.

The discovery highlights a diverse past where these unique crocodile species adapted to the changing environment over millions of years. The Murgon fossils not only shed light on Australia's prehistoric wildlife but also contribute to the broader understanding of ancient ecosystems worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

