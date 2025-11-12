Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually transferred ownership of three lakh welfare homes to beneficiaries statewide, marking a significant milestone in the state's housing initiative.

During a virtual housewarming ceremony, Naidu officially unveiled the homes, which were primarily constructed under various phases of the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, including PMAY Grameen and PMAY Janman.

In a subsequent public meeting, he handed over keys and energy-saving materials to selected beneficiaries, along with permits for others to build on their own plots, aligning with the TDP government's election commitment to complete three lakh houses in just 17 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)