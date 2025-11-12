Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually handed over three lakh welfare houses to beneficiaries across the state, fulfilling a major election promise. These homes were predominantly constructed under the PM Awas Yojana scheme. Naidu also distributed keys and energy-saving materials, alongside providing permits for self-construction on personal plots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:13 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually transferred ownership of three lakh welfare homes to beneficiaries statewide, marking a significant milestone in the state's housing initiative.

During a virtual housewarming ceremony, Naidu officially unveiled the homes, which were primarily constructed under various phases of the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, including PMAY Grameen and PMAY Janman.

In a subsequent public meeting, he handed over keys and energy-saving materials to selected beneficiaries, along with permits for others to build on their own plots, aligning with the TDP government's election commitment to complete three lakh houses in just 17 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductio...

 India
2
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

 India
3
Bihar's Political Crossroads: A Battle for Change

Bihar's Political Crossroads: A Battle for Change

 India
4
Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest

Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025