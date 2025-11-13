Left Menu

Rewilding India: Botswana's Gift of Cheetahs

In a symbolic gesture, Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko handed over eight cheetahs to India, represented by President Droupadi Murmu, at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve. This exchange marks a collaborative effort in wildlife conservation, aiming to boost India's cheetah population through the Project Cheetah initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaborone | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:56 IST
In a significant move to boost wildlife conservation efforts, President Droupadi Murmu of India received eight cheetahs from Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko. The handover took place at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve, underscoring cooperation between the two nations to revive India's cheetah populace.

The cheetahs, a combination of adult and sub-adult males and females, were sourced from Ghanzi and are part of Project Cheetah, an initiative aiming to reintroduce the species in India. Wildlife officials from both countries briefed the dignitaries on the procedures involved.

This transfer is the latest chapter in India's cheetah reintroduction saga that began in September 2022 with the arrival of cheetahs from Namibia. As part of this project, India has seen a net gain of seven cheetahs, despite having faced challenges along the way.

