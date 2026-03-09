Cheetah Comeback: Birth of Quintuplets Marks Conservation Triumph

In a landmark achievement for India's wildlife conservation endeavors, the country's cheetah population crossed the 50-mark following the birth of five cubs to Namibian cheetah Jwala at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. This brings the national total to 53 cheetahs.

The announcement was made by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who highlighted this development as a crucial success for 'Project Cheetah'. Just days earlier, cheetah Gamini gave birth to four cubs in the same reserve, further enhancing India's cheetah reintroduction efforts.

This milestone, applauded by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as a 'proud moment' for wildlife conservation, underscores the committed efforts of veterinarians and field staff who are pivotal to this cause. The successful reintroduction of cheetahs, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's translocation project, aims to restore the cheetah population and bolster tourism in the region.

