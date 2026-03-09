Left Menu

Cheetah Comeback: Birth of Quintuplets Marks Conservation Triumph

India's cheetah population has surpassed 50 with the birth of five cubs by cheetah Jwala. This success highlights the efforts of 'Project Cheetah' aimed at reintroducing cheetahs to India, nearly seven decades after their extinction in the region, and reflects a significant milestone in wildlife conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for India's wildlife conservation endeavors, the country's cheetah population crossed the 50-mark following the birth of five cubs to Namibian cheetah Jwala at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. This brings the national total to 53 cheetahs.

The announcement was made by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who highlighted this development as a crucial success for 'Project Cheetah'. Just days earlier, cheetah Gamini gave birth to four cubs in the same reserve, further enhancing India's cheetah reintroduction efforts.

This milestone, applauded by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as a 'proud moment' for wildlife conservation, underscores the committed efforts of veterinarians and field staff who are pivotal to this cause. The successful reintroduction of cheetahs, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's translocation project, aims to restore the cheetah population and bolster tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

