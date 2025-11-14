Delhi's Clean Air Funds Remain Idle Amid Severe Pollution Crisis

Amid an escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has failed to utilize a substantial portion of its allocated funds under the National Clean Air Programme.

Right to Information findings reveal that in the 2023-24 fiscal year, over Rs 35.3 crore was at the city's disposal, yet only a fraction, Rs 5.19 crore, was expended. Compounded by interest, the city began the next fiscal period with Rs 30.8 crore, but by March 2025, an alarming Rs 29.5 crore remained idle.

Initiatives, including dust control and air quality monitoring, stumbled due to insufficient implementation. Additionally, crucial administrative delays, such as in reporting on the PRANA portal, threaten to compromise future funding. Environmentalist Amit Gupta highlights these oversights even as Delhi's air quality repeatedly falls into hazardous levels.