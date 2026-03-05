Left Menu

ACB Nabs Municipal Corporation Helper in Rs 40,000 Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a helper from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram for accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe. The accused, Kapil, demanded money to overlook construction issues. An FIR was filed under anti-corruption laws and he was caught in a trap by the ACB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:42 IST
ACB Nabs Municipal Corporation Helper in Rs 40,000 Bribery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram helper, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 on Thursday, according to officials.

Identified as Kapil from Palda village, the accused allegedly solicited Rs 50,000 from the complainant to ignore construction irregularities, which was later negotiated to Rs 40,000.

Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB promptly lodged an FIR under the anti-corruption act and orchestrated a sting operation that led to Kapil's capture. The investigation into the incident continues, as stated by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

 India
2
Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

 Global
3
Congress Gains Leverage: The Power Play with DMK and TVK

Congress Gains Leverage: The Power Play with DMK and TVK

 India
4
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026