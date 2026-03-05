ACB Nabs Municipal Corporation Helper in Rs 40,000 Bribery Case
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a helper from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram for accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe. The accused, Kapil, demanded money to overlook construction issues. An FIR was filed under anti-corruption laws and he was caught in a trap by the ACB.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram helper, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 on Thursday, according to officials.
Identified as Kapil from Palda village, the accused allegedly solicited Rs 50,000 from the complainant to ignore construction irregularities, which was later negotiated to Rs 40,000.
Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB promptly lodged an FIR under the anti-corruption act and orchestrated a sting operation that led to Kapil's capture. The investigation into the incident continues, as stated by officials.
